‘It Doesn’t Matter If Tiwa Savage & Wizkid Romance Is Real Or Not’ – Korede Bello

Even as ‘Fever’ video keeps on trending close associates of Tiwa Savage have been quizzed on whether her stunt with Wizkid is real or not.

Record label mate Korede Bello has given his take on the whole Tiwa Savage and Wizkid ‘romance’. The ‘Romantic’ crooner gave his opinion recently when he was on a radio chat. According him the Mavin Records first lady and Starboy were old enough to make their own choices.

“I don’t mind the free publicity I get from the video based on association (the same record company) with Tiwa Savage. To be honest with you, they are two consenting adults and they are entertainers. They are in the show business and it doesn’t matter if it (their romance) is real or not. They are getting the numbers; the video had over one million views within 24 hours. I feel sometimes Nigerians get too emotional about certain things”, he said.

The singer who has been missing on the music scene opened up that he took a self imposed break to clear his head.

“I just took a nap, to be honest. I went into my room and I took a long needed nap. I had been ‘overthinking’ and I needed to clear my head. At some point, I was climbing and happy but didn’t know why I was climbing. I just lost sight of the reason I was doing certain things. I will say I got blinded by the spotlight. When you are in the spotlight, you don’t see anyone else and it is delusional. At times, you have to step out of the spotlight and see people who are watching you.”

For him, Korede stated that there are no regrets for his choices.

“There will always be something you would wish you did better, but you cannot change the past. I only look back to motivate myself and I understand that my decision today affects tomorrow,” Bello said.