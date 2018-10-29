Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Larry Gaaga – Wonderful ft. Wande Coal & Sarkodie
Larry Gaaga – Wonderful ft. Wande Coal & Sarkodie
- 29/10/2018 03:02:00
Acclaimed king of collaborations, Larry Gaaga comes through with another heavyweight collaboration titled “Wonderful” featuring Wande Coal and Sarkodie.
This one comes shortly after his widely accepted smash hit featuring 2Baba, D’banj and
titled Baba Nla.
Enjoy the new banger below.
