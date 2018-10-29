Home | Showtime | Celebrities | L’il Klinton – Give Me Love
Larry Gaaga – Wonderful ft. Wande Coal & Sarkodie
Distruction Boyz – Shasha Kushasha ft. Mr Eazi

L’il Klinton – Give Me Love



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/10/2018 14:46:00
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

L’il Klinton has been referred to as the newest kid on the block as his music is making waves across the Nigerian music scene.

His single is currently enjoying massive airplay on radio stations and other public places. He is only 14 Years.

Give Me Love is another proof that he is the King of the new school. You can follow him on Instagram @official_lil_klinton.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 255