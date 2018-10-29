L’il Klinton – Give Me Love
- 29/10/2018 14:46:00
- 2
- 0
L’il Klinton has been referred to as the newest kid on the block as his music is making waves across the Nigerian music scene.
His single is currently enjoying massive airplay on radio stations and other public places. He is only 14 Years.
Give Me Love is another proof that he is the King of the new school. You can follow him on Instagram @official_lil_klinton.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles