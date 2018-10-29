Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Distruction Boyz – Shasha Kushasha ft. Mr Eazi
Distruction Boyz – Shasha Kushasha ft. Mr Eazi
South African duo Distruction Boyz teamed up with Nigeria singer, Mr Eazi to unlock a new single titled “Shasha Kushasha“.
The song is off their recently released LP titled “It Was All A Dream“.
Check on it below and enjoy.
