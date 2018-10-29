Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Happy Boi – Rotate
VIDEO: Slim Brown – Aku (Remix) ft. Olamide & Kcee
D’banj Teases New Single ‘Shake It’ With Tiwa Savage

Happy Boi – Rotate



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/10/2018 13:55:00
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Happy Boi is a Nigeria Hip-pop artiste currently signed to Paramount Music.

He is popularly known as a god behind the mic because of his unique style of music. In this song, you must dance even if you do not understand the Yoruba language.

Rotate is his first single and he is making a very bold statement with this song. Kindly follow him on Instagram @happyboimusic_

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 255