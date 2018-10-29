Happy Boi – Rotate
- 29/10/2018 13:55:00
- 4
- 0
Happy Boi is a Nigeria Hip-pop artiste currently signed to Paramount Music.
He is popularly known as a god behind the mic because of his unique style of music. In this song, you must dance even if you do not understand the Yoruba language.
Rotate is his first single and he is making a very bold statement with this song. Kindly follow him on Instagram @happyboimusic_
