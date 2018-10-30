Home | Showtime | Celebrities | D’banj Teases New Single ‘Shake It’ With Tiwa Savage
Happy Boi – Rotate
VIDEO: Icent – Robo Ft. Olamide

D’banj Teases New Single ‘Shake It’ With Tiwa Savage



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/10/2018 06:38:00
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Lately Nigerian singer and businessman Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo better known by his stage name D’banj has been full of life as he continues his tour.

Only a few weeks back D’banj  walked the runway during for David Tlale during African Fashion International Johannesburg Fashion Week.

The DB Records boss is ready to drop some new music with Mavin Records first lady Tiwa Savage. This comes shortly after Tiwa’s buzz after starring in ‘Fever’ video.

D’banj’s next single with Tiwa Savage is titled ‘Shake It’. A snippet of the new tune was shared on the gram by the Kokomaster.

A video has already been shot and it’s directed by Sesan. Watch below.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 248