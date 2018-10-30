D’banj Teases New Single ‘Shake It’ With Tiwa Savage

Lately Nigerian singer and businessman Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo better known by his stage name D’banj has been full of life as he continues his tour.

Only a few weeks back D’banj walked the runway during for David Tlale during African Fashion International Johannesburg Fashion Week.

The DB Records boss is ready to drop some new music with Mavin Records first lady Tiwa Savage. This comes shortly after Tiwa’s buzz after starring in ‘Fever’ video.

D’banj’s next single with Tiwa Savage is titled ‘Shake It’. A snippet of the new tune was shared on the gram by the Kokomaster.

A video has already been shot and it’s directed by Sesan. Watch below.