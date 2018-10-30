VIDEO: Icent – Robo Ft. Olamide

Icent returns to our screens today with the music video for his infectious single “Robo” featuring Olamide,

Directed by Unlimited L A, italy based songwriter (Ebosetale Samson) icent unveils a tantalizing music video for is Olamide assisted single, “Robo.” Produced by Abjosbeat, the track is a liberating exploration of love and longing that showcases both Icent’s and Olamide’s soulful vocals.

The Ice Nation crooner’s recently kicked off his Europe tour, which is currently in Italy where he performed his first sold-out show at the Ferrara City Music Hall in Italy on the 14th of this Month. He will then head to other part of Europe on Nov. 30 with a few shows in Germany, then on to France, Sweden, Denmark and more before a slew of shows in the U.K, and closing out at the top of 2019 in USA.

Enjoy!

[embedded content]