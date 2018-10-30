Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Icent – Robo Ft. Olamide
D’banj Teases New Single ‘Shake It’ With Tiwa Savage
YCEE Endorses Burna Boy For ‘Artiste Of The Year’

VIDEO: Icent – Robo Ft. Olamide



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/10/2018 04:15:00
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Icent returns to our screens today with the music video for his infectious single “Robo” featuring Olamide,

Directed by Unlimited L A, italy based songwriter (Ebosetale Samson) icent unveils a tantalizing music video for is Olamide assisted single, “Robo.” Produced by Abjosbeat, the track is a liberating exploration of love and longing that showcases both Icent’s and Olamide’s soulful vocals.

The Ice Nation crooner’s recently kicked off his Europe tour, which is currently in Italy where he performed his first sold-out show at the Ferrara City Music Hall in Italy on the 14th of this Month. He will then head to other part of Europe on Nov. 30 with a few shows in Germany, then on to France, Sweden, Denmark and more before a slew of shows in the U.K, and closing out at the top of 2019 in USA.

Enjoy!

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 248