YCEE Endorses Burna Boy For ‘Artiste Of The Year’

Tinny Entertainment lead act YCEE seems to have an opinion on who should be named the ‘artiste of the year’.

The ‘Juice’ crooner is already rooting for Spaceship Entertainment act and Afrofusion singer Burna Boy. YCEE declared the ‘Ye’ crooner is favourite in a tweet.

It’s is quite evident that Burna Boy has had a great year so far. With the release of his album ‘Outside’ which is a near classic album and his extensive world tour, and bagging of foreign collaboration etc. Things have shaped up pretty well for the singer this year.

Somehow, his tweet go to Burna Boy who had a jovial reaction to it.

See exchange below.

Burna Boy artiste of the year fasho! — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCEE) October 27, 2018

You have started this boy !!????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️???? — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 29, 2018