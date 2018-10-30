Wizkid Paid Over Half A Million Dollars To Perform At Royal Wedding In India

These are great times for Nigerian singer Wizkid as his music takes him to different corners of the globe.

Over the weekend Wizkid performed in India at a Royal wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace. The royal couple who tied the knot had especially requested the present of the Starboy at their wedding to perform for them.

It is gathered that the Indian royal family, had paid a whooping sum of 50 million Rupees to have Wizkid perform. The money translates to an equivalent of $681,200 and shockingly N245.9 million.

This makes Wizkid among the top most paid artistes in the globe.