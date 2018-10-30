Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Teego – Lagos (Dir. By Unlimited L.A)
Rave of the moment TEEGO who debuts under U.S Based record label #KonvestMusic with #LAGOS, has just released the official music video to trending streets anthem staring popular Nollywood Actor “Okon Lagos”.

The video was shot by ace cinematographer, Unlimited L.A , watch full Video of Lagos by Teego now on Youtube and drop your comments.

[embedded content]

