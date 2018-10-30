Home | Showtime | Celebrities | DeeJay J Masta – ANI ft. Phyno & Flavour
DeeJay J Masta – ANI ft. Phyno & Flavour



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  30/10/2018 14:27:00
  • 8
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Penthauze official disc jockey, DeeJay J Masta returns with another massive collaborative banger titled “ANI” featuring Phyno and Flavour.

The new track was produced by Kezyklef. Check on the track below and enjoy.

DOWNLOAD

