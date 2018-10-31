VIDEO: Niniola – Bana

Following the Successful release of the audio and also to mark the One Anniversary of her Debut Album “THIS IS ME”…The Queen Of Afrohouse “NINIOLA” wastes no time to put out the video to her instant #HIT single #BANA.

In a year that has been Fantastic for the Queen and as she prepares for her concert “The Human Radio Concert”, She has decided to keep it HOT till the End of the Year…

So Sit back and Enjoy how NINIOLA takes us on a colorful and energetic journey in this Video.

Watch and Enjoy!

[embedded content]