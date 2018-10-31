VIDEO: Niniola – Bana
- 31/10/2018 06:53:00
- 10
- 0
Following the Successful release of the audio and also to mark the One Anniversary of her Debut Album “THIS IS ME”…The Queen Of Afrohouse “NINIOLA” wastes no time to put out the video to her instant #HIT single #BANA.
In a year that has been Fantastic for the Queen and as she prepares for her concert “The Human Radio Concert”, She has decided to keep it HOT till the End of the Year…
So Sit back and Enjoy how NINIOLA takes us on a colorful and energetic journey in this Video.
Watch and Enjoy!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles