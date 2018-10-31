Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Bisa Kdei – Pocket Ft. Sarkodie
VIDEO: Bisa Kdei – Pocket Ft. Sarkodie



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 31/10/2018 06:14:00
  • 9
  • 0
Comments
Finally the much awaited “Pocket” music video by Bisa Kdei featuring Sarkodie is out

Pocket is an inspirational and motivational song, that sends a message to every person facing temptations in life, to not give up.

“Pocket” has a true story-telling video which brings the lyrics of both artistes to live. Bisa Kdei touches the heart with his magical voice, and Sarkodie blesses the song with his deep verses.

After several collaborations between Bisa Kdei and Sarkodie, including Chingam, Kutu, etc, “Pocket” seems to be the first video both musicians have featured in

The visuals was directed by Yaw Skyface.

Enjoy!

[embedded content]

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

