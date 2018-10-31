VIDEO: Bisa Kdei – Pocket Ft. Sarkodie
Finally the much awaited “Pocket” music video by Bisa Kdei featuring Sarkodie is out
Pocket is an inspirational and motivational song, that sends a message to every person facing temptations in life, to not give up.
“Pocket” has a true story-telling video which brings the lyrics of both artistes to live. Bisa Kdei touches the heart with his magical voice, and Sarkodie blesses the song with his deep verses.
After several collaborations between Bisa Kdei and Sarkodie, including Chingam, Kutu, etc, “Pocket” seems to be the first video both musicians have featured in
The visuals was directed by Yaw Skyface.
Enjoy![embedded content]
