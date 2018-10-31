Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Phyno Signs His First Artiste Nuno To PentHauze Music
VIDEO: Bisa Kdei – Pocket Ft. Sarkodie
VIDEO: Attitude – Nkechi

Phyno Signs His First Artiste Nuno To PentHauze Music



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 31/10/2018 06:03:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Nigerian indigenous rapper Chibuzor Nelson better known as Phyno has officially signed his first artiste.

Phyno who heads PentHauze Music has taken a giant stride to sign a new artiste Nuno to the fold. The new signee is an indigenous Igbo rapper and singer. Much like every other record label signing in recent times, Nuno was discovered on Instagram after doing a few covers to popular songs including that of Phyno.

He was introduced on Instagram by his new boss, who announced the artiste’s debut single on the music imprint would follow shortly.

Check out the post below.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 243