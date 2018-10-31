Phyno Signs His First Artiste Nuno To PentHauze Music

Nigerian indigenous rapper Chibuzor Nelson better known as Phyno has officially signed his first artiste.

Phyno who heads PentHauze Music has taken a giant stride to sign a new artiste Nuno to the fold. The new signee is an indigenous Igbo rapper and singer. Much like every other record label signing in recent times, Nuno was discovered on Instagram after doing a few covers to popular songs including that of Phyno.

He was introduced on Instagram by his new boss, who announced the artiste’s debut single on the music imprint would follow shortly.

Check out the post below.