VIDEO: Attitude – Nkechi



  31/10/2018
Attitude - Nkechi

Achievas Entertainment is back with yet another release. This time, it’s ATTITUDE on the roll call with a brand new tune titled ‘NKECHI’.

Known for churning out records, with well-written lyrics and catchy hooks, Attitude teams up with Blaise Beatz to create a dope record. The video was directed by Moe Musa.

Since his debut into the industry in 2012, there has been immense growth and it’s safe to say that Attitude is here for the long haul.

Enjoy!

[embedded content]

