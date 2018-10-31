Home | Showtime | Celebrities | DSE & Erigga – Confidence (Prod. Mr Moore)
VIDEO: Mayorkun – Fantasy (Dir. By Clarence Peters)
VIDEO: Adekunle Gold Performs Live on NdaniSessions!

DSE & Erigga – Confidence (Prod. Mr Moore)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 31/10/2018 12:20:00
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Bless Star Music Entertainment frontier artiste DSE drops a new potential hit tagged “Confidence” which promises to be a household tune within a very short time.

The song Confidence which features Erigga is a song every youth of this century can relate to

The well-composed song is laced on a super beat produced by the unstoppable MR MOORE.

Confidence is available on all digital platforms nationwide.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 227