DSE & Erigga – Confidence (Prod. Mr Moore)
- 31/10/2018 12:20:00
- 4
- 0
Bless Star Music Entertainment frontier artiste DSE drops a new potential hit tagged “Confidence” which promises to be a household tune within a very short time.
The song Confidence which features Erigga is a song every youth of this century can relate to
The well-composed song is laced on a super beat produced by the unstoppable MR MOORE.
Confidence is available on all digital platforms nationwide.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles