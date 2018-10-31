DSE & Erigga – Confidence (Prod. Mr Moore)

Bless Star Music Entertainment frontier artiste DSE drops a new potential hit tagged “Confidence” which promises to be a household tune within a very short time.

The song Confidence which features Erigga is a song every youth of this century can relate to

The well-composed song is laced on a super beat produced by the unstoppable MR MOORE.

Confidence is available on all digital platforms nationwide.

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/DSE_x_Erigga_-_Confidenc.mp3

DOWNLOAD