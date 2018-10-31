Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Afro B – Shaku Shaku
VIDEO: Afro B – Shaku Shaku
- 31/10/2018 12:10:00
- 4
- 0
Ivorian UK singer, Afro B is back with the video to his buzzing track ‘Shaku Shaku’. This comes as a sequel to his smash hit ‘Joanna (Drogba)’ which also had a remix to it featuring Wizkid.
As expected the cast are bursting the shaku shaku moves.
Watch and enjoy the clip below:[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 227