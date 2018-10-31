Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Afro B – Shaku Shaku
VIDEO: Afro B – Shaku Shaku



  31/10/2018
Afro B - shaku shaku

Ivorian UK singer, Afro B is back with the video to his buzzing track ‘Shaku Shaku’. This comes as a sequel to his smash hit ‘Joanna (Drogba)’ which also had a remix to it featuring Wizkid.

As expected the cast are bursting the shaku shaku moves.

Watch and enjoy the clip below:

