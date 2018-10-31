VIDEO: Reekado Banks – Blessings On Me
Finally Nigerian music star Reekado Banks serves up the video to his September release ‘Blessings On Me‘. The song is but heartwarming and danceable. Reekado Banks also premiered a short film for the same song last Sunday.
Top cinematographer Adasa Cookey directed the video.
Watch Reekado Banks ‘Blessings On Me’ visuals below.[embedded content]
