Jeff Akoh – I Do (Prod. By Don Jazzy x Password)

As a perfect introduction to the busy end-of-the-year wedding season, Temple Music singer and MTN Project Fame Alumni, Jeff Akoh comes through with a catchy love anthem which entitled, ‘I Do’.

The song is produced by ex-winner of MTN Songstar with Don Jazzy, Password and is the lead single of an exclusive wedding-themed EP project set to be released soon. According to the singer, the other two new jams include ‘Papa Oyoyo’ and ‘First Dance’.

Jeff Akoh whom Dede Mabiaku has tagged as “the true voice of Africa” continues to rubber-stamp his music on the mind of music fans one song at a time.

Stream and Enjoy below.

GET ON iTunes Here