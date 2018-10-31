Jeff Akoh – I Do (Prod. By Don Jazzy x Password)
- 31/10/2018 17:43:00
- 2
- 0
As a perfect introduction to the busy end-of-the-year wedding season, Temple Music singer and MTN Project Fame Alumni, Jeff Akoh comes through with a catchy love anthem which entitled, ‘I Do’.
The song is produced by ex-winner of MTN Songstar with Don Jazzy, Password and is the lead single of an exclusive wedding-themed EP project set to be released soon. According to the singer, the other two new jams include ‘Papa Oyoyo’ and ‘First Dance’.
Jeff Akoh whom Dede Mabiaku has tagged as “the true voice of Africa” continues to rubber-stamp his music on the mind of music fans one song at a time.
Stream and Enjoy below.
GET ON iTunes Here
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles