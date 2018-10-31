Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Victoria Kimani – Highest Calibre
VIDEO: Victoria Kimani – Highest Calibre
Music video by Victoria Kimani performing Highest Calibre (Official Video). Kimani Music
Victoria Kimani rounds up Her last couple visuals for her Afropolitan EP with this cool viral video “Highest Calibre”.
Dope vibes from East Africa’s Queen refusing to settle until she’s at the top… relatable … We are feeling it.[embedded content]
