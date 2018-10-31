Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Victoria Kimani – Highest Calibre
VIDEO: Victoria Kimani – Highest Calibre



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 31/10/2018 17:32:00
Music video by Victoria Kimani performing Highest Calibre (Official Video). Kimani Music

Victoria Kimani rounds up Her last couple visuals for her Afropolitan EP with this cool viral video “Highest Calibre”.

Dope vibes from East Africa’s Queen refusing to settle until she’s at the top… relatable … We are feeling it.

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

