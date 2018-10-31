Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Iyanya – Credit Ft. Don Jazzy (Prod. By DJ Coublon)
- 31/10/2018 17:08:00
- 3
- 0
Happy Birthday Iyanya!
Today being his birthday, Iyanya decides to bless his fans with a long time made collaboration which has the Supreme Mavin Dynasty front man “Don Jazzy“.
The song “Credit” was produced by DJ Coublon, mixed and mastered by Africa’s leading sound engineer “Swaps“.
Listen and Enjoy!
DOWNLOAD
