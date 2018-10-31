Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Iyanya – Credit Ft. Don Jazzy (Prod. By DJ Coublon)
Iyanya – Credit Ft. Don Jazzy (Prod. By DJ Coublon)



  31/10/2018
Happy Birthday Iyanya!

Today being his birthday, Iyanya decides to bless his fans with a long time made collaboration which has the Supreme Mavin Dynasty front man “Don Jazzy“.

The song “Credit” was produced by DJ Coublon, mixed and mastered by Africa’s leading sound engineer “Swaps“.

Listen and Enjoy!

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

