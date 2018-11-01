VIDEO: Tope Alabi – Logan Ti Ode ft. TY Bello x George

Spontaneous worship at TY Bello’s featuring Tope Alabi titled “Logan Ti Ode” which means “the moment He shows up” in Yoruba dialect.

The track was produced by George and accompanying video directed by Taiwo Apatira and Adelodun Akinwale.

