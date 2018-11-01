Home | Showtime | Celebrities | DopeNation x DJ Enimoney x Olamide – Naami
  • 01/11/2018 07:08:00
Ghanaian duo, DopeNation team up with their Nigerian counterpart and YBNL acts, DJ Enimoney and boss, Olamide to share a new banger titled “Naami“.

“Naami” means “This is Me” in Ghanaian Ga dialect.

The track was produced by MOG Beatz. Check on it below, share and enjoy.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

