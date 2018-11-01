Home | Showtime | Celebrities | DopeNation x DJ Enimoney x Olamide – Naami
DopeNation x DJ Enimoney x Olamide – Naami
- 01/11/2018 07:08:00
Ghanaian duo, DopeNation team up with their Nigerian counterpart and YBNL acts, DJ Enimoney and boss, Olamide to share a new banger titled “Naami“.
“Naami” means “This is Me” in Ghanaian Ga dialect.
The track was produced by MOG Beatz. Check on it below, share and enjoy.
