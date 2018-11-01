Ghanaian duo, DopeNation team up with their Nigerian counterpart and YBNL acts, DJ Enimoney and boss, Olamide to share a new banger titled “Naami“.

“Naami” means “This is Me” in Ghanaian Ga dialect.

The track was produced by MOG Beatz. Check on it below, share and enjoy.

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/DopeNation-x-Dj-Enimoney-x-Olamide-Naami-Prod.-by-MOG-Beatz.mp3

DOWNLOAD