VIDEO: Mz Kiss – GbeWa

The Year 2018 has sure been a great one for Nigeria’s most loved female Street Queen Mz Kiss Aka.

From making and featuring in series of Chat topping songs to her credit, to major tours within and outside Africa including Award nominations to go with.

There is no better way to wrap up an amazing year than to leave her Fans with a brand new joint which apparently is something different from her regular sound which shows her versatility, The Potential Hit is tilted “Gbewa” produced by fast rising Hit Maker “Rexxie” this will definitely be one of the best songs for the year 2018. #MzKissORazzO

Instagram/Twitter: @OfficialMzkiss

Listen, Download & Enjoy

[embedded content]