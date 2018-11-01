Home | Showtime | Celebrities | “I am distancing myself from politics” – Kanye West Reveals

American rapper Kanye Omari West or simply called Kanye West, has revealed he will no longer have anything to do with politics.

Kanye who has been outspoken in his support for the American President, Donald Trump, says he will now focus on music and being creative.

In a tweet he wrote; My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

It is not sure if Kanye’s tweet signifies withdrawing his support for President Trump. However, Mr West lashed out at Candace Owens, a conservative pundit, who accused Kanye for championing the “Blexit” or “Black Exit” from Democratic Party.

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

Earlier this month, West met with Trump in the Oval Office where both parties exchanged compliments and also a hug on-camera.

