Modenine Set To Release New Album “This is Lagos”; Announces Date
- 01/11/2018 09:11:00
- 2
- 0
Seven time The Headies Lyricist on the Roll winner, Babatunde Olusegun Adewale, popularly known by his stage name Modenine, has announced he would be releasing a new album titled “This is Lagos“.
The veteran Emcee, made this public through his Instagram page.
He pegged December 19th, 2018, as the release date further revealing, a German based label is responsible for dropping this one.
He posted the album’s art work captioning it; Album dropping soon !! International release !!! @georg_milz#thisislagos. #outhererecords. . #Dec19. German based label ???? dropping this one!!!
Haven taken a back seat in the industry, the rapper relocated to the UK. However, he released visuals to the remix of “Spit My Shit” and a joint EP with Kid Konnect.
See post below;
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles