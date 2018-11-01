Modenine Set To Release New Album “This is Lagos”; Announces Date

Seven time The Headies Lyricist on the Roll winner, Babatunde Olusegun Adewale, popularly known by his stage name Modenine, has announced he would be releasing a new album titled “This is Lagos“.

The veteran Emcee, made this public through his Instagram page.

He pegged December 19th, 2018, as the release date further revealing, a German based label is responsible for dropping this one.

He posted the album’s art work captioning it; Album dropping soon !! International release !!! @georg_milz#thisislagos. #outhererecords. . #Dec19. German based label ???? dropping this one!!!

Haven taken a back seat in the industry, the rapper relocated to the UK. However, he released visuals to the remix of “Spit My Shit” and a joint EP with Kid Konnect.

