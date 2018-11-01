Kizz Daniel – One Ticket ft. Davido (Prod By Major Bangz)

Ahead of the arrival of Kizz Daniel‘s “No Bad Songz” album; the Fly Boi INC. commander stuns with a new single lifted off the hotly anticipated set.

“One Ticket” features fellow pop titan Davido and paints a picture of a dysfunctional relationship, on a whelming Major Bangz production as canvas.

Waste no time; board the flight and share your thoughts.

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Kizz-Daniel-One-Ticket-feat.-Davido.mp3

DOWNLOAD