Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Kizz Daniel – One Ticket ft. Davido (Prod By Major Bangz)
VIDEO: B-Red – Kere
Don Jazzy Celebrates Dad As He Graduates From University

Kizz Daniel – One Ticket ft. Davido (Prod By Major Bangz)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/11/2018 17:42:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Ahead of the arrival of Kizz Daniel‘s “No Bad Songz” album; the Fly Boi INC. commander stuns with a new single lifted off the hotly anticipated set.

“One Ticket” features fellow pop titan Davido and paints a picture of a dysfunctional relationship, on a whelming Major Bangz production as canvas.

Waste no time; board the flight and share your thoughts.

DOWNLOAD 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 207