Don Jazzy Celebrates Dad As He Graduates From University



  01/11/2018
Veteran Nigerian beat maker Michael Collins aka Don Jazzy is takes out time to celebrate his father after he graduated from the university.

Don Jazzy’s dad (Instagram handle @Mavingrandpa) earned BA Hons. in Film and Television Production after four years of study. An excited Don Jazzy took to Instagram to share the news and congratulate his father.

Even more interesting, Don Jazzy hinted at returning back to the University after being inspired by his father. He wrote, ‘You have set an example for me to follow. I might just go back to Uni too.’

