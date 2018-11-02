Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Wizkid Splashes Some Serious Dollars To Buy A Lamborghini Urus
Wizkid Splashes Some Serious Dollars To Buy A Lamborghini Urus



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 02/11/2018 01:00:00
  • 8
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

It’s Starboy season and it’s reigning stew everywhere! Off from the success of his ‘Fever’ video which got us all talking to recently performing in India at a royal wedding, Wizkid is cashing out.

It was gathered that Wizkid was paid over half a million dollars to perform at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in India. The next news is that the Starboy has gotten himself a new ride. The ‘Soco’ crooner splashed over $250,000 to acquire his latest whip a Lamborghini Urus.

Watch the clip of the singer ar the car dealership below.

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

