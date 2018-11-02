Wizkid Splashes Some Serious Dollars To Buy A Lamborghini Urus
It’s Starboy season and it’s reigning stew everywhere! Off from the success of his ‘Fever’ video which got us all talking to recently performing in India at a royal wedding, Wizkid is cashing out.
It was gathered that Wizkid was paid over half a million dollars to perform at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in India. The next news is that the Starboy has gotten himself a new ride. The ‘Soco’ crooner splashed over $250,000 to acquire his latest whip a Lamborghini Urus.
Watch the clip of the singer ar the car dealership below.
