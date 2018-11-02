Home | Showtime | Celebrities | DJ Humility x Bobby Maris – Anita
DJ Humility x Bobby Maris – Anita



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 02/11/2018 04:56:00
Renowned Nigerian Disc Jockey, Afagwu Benedict AKA Dj Humility has finally unleashed his new anticipated record entitled “Anita“.

Produced by Duktor Sett, the infectious tune is an up tempo dancehall track featuring the Roborobo crooner – Bobby Maris. Anita serves as a birthday gift from the Veteran who celebrated his born-day yesterday.

Enjoy Anita below:

