Temmie Ovwasa – Holy Water (Prod. By ID Cabasa)
- 02/11/2018 04:52:00
- 10
- 0
Acclaimed YBNL first-lady, Temmie Ovwasa comes through with a brand new track titled “Holy Water”.
The track was produced by one of Nigeria’s finest producers, ID Cabasa.
Check on it below and enjoy.
