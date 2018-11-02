Soundgod a.k.a Runtown and Nasty C’s burgeoning relationship forges ahead as they team up for the second time on a song. Last year they served up “Said” which was received with rave reviews.The partners-in-crime dishes out yet another dope record entitled “No Permission”.

“No Permission” is a Hip-Hop record which sees Nasty C shine in his comfort zone. Runtown’s versatility is on display on this one as he delivers on the tune as usual.

http://jaguda.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Runtown-X-Nasty-C-No-Permission.mp3

