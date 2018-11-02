Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Kida Kudz – Again (Remix) ft. Olamide
Kida Kudz – Again (Remix) ft. Olamide
UK-based rapper of Nigerian descent, Kida Kudz comes through with a remix to his previously released banger titled “Again” featuring YBNL boss Olamide.
The first version of the track featured UK rapper, Geko.
Check on the track below and enjoy.
