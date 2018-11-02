Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Kida Kudz – Again (Remix) ft. Olamide
Runtown X Nasty C – No Permission
PHOTOS: MayD Weds Swedish Fiancée, Carolina

Kida Kudz – Again (Remix) ft. Olamide



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 02/11/2018 04:38:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

UK-based rapper of Nigerian descent, Kida Kudz comes through with a remix to his previously released banger titled “Again” featuring YBNL boss Olamide.

The first version of the track featured UK rapper, Geko.

Check on the track below and enjoy.

DOWNLOAD  

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 157