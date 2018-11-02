Home | Showtime | Celebrities | PHOTOS: MayD Weds Swedish Fiancée, Carolina
Kida Kudz – Again (Remix) ft. Olamide
D’Banj Mourns Rapper HHP; Postpones All Music Release

PHOTOS: MayD Weds Swedish Fiancée, Carolina



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 02/11/2018 03:56:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Gat Me High singer, MayD, has finally jumped the broom with his Swedish fiancée, Carolina.

Photos which he shared on his Instagram page suggest that both parties had a court wedding where he finally gave Carolina the ring.

He captioned all three post; OFF THE MARKET, BIG BOY MOVES and Real LIFE.

Recall that both parties were recently delivered of a male child, Ethan.

See photos below;

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 157