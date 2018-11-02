PHOTOS: MayD Weds Swedish Fiancée, Carolina
02/11/2018
- 6
- 0
Gat Me High singer, MayD, has finally jumped the broom with his Swedish fiancée, Carolina.
Photos which he shared on his Instagram page suggest that both parties had a court wedding where he finally gave Carolina the ring.
He captioned all three post; OFF THE MARKET, BIG BOY MOVES and Real LIFE.
Recall that both parties were recently delivered of a male child, Ethan.
See photos below;
