D’Banj Mourns Rapper HHP; Postpones All Music Release

Koko master, D’Banj, has postponed all music release in a bid to mourn his friend and music counterpart, HHP.

The South African rapper, Hip Hop Pantsula “HHP”, died on the 24th of October, 2018.

D’Banj who paid a tribute to the late rapper, made a black post on Instagram saying; Rest in perfect peace my brother HHP. All releases postponed till next week to Mourn and Honor Our Legend.

He also shared a video of himself and the rapper 11 years ago when they were nominated for the MTV Europe awards. He narrated how they met and how the rapper suffered from food poison after eating Sushi.

He caption the post; We were nominated 11 years ago for the MTV Europe awards , and when I met you it was an Amazing moment, I remember just like yesterday how you got food poison from Sushi and since then I never went near it till date lol . You were full of life and always encouraging. May the lord grant your family comfort in such a trying time and may your legacy live on … we will miss you RIPP #jabba