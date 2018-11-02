Mr Eazi Submits The Tracklist His ‘Lagos To London’ Mixtape
- 02/11/2018 08:05:00
- 4
- 0
Nigerian singer Oluwatosin Ajibade who is better known as Mr Eazi is ready to give the second installment of his mixtape titled ‘Lagos To London‘. The new mixtape comes just about a little over a year since the first installment ‘Accra To London‘.
As seen on the tracklist there will be a total of 15 songs on the mixtape. There are many features on the album to look out for like 2Baba, Burna Boy, Simi, King Promise etc.
According to the Banku Music boss the project will drop on Friday 9th November.
Peep the LP tracklist below.
So many great & selfless people came together to help me make this sonic compilation It is with so much gratitude that i share this tracklist!!! pic.twitter.com/QauvFsKLAG
— Uncle London (@mreazi) November 2, 2018
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles