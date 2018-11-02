Mr Eazi Submits The Tracklist His ‘Lagos To London’ Mixtape

Nigerian singer Oluwatosin Ajibade who is better known as Mr Eazi is ready to give the second installment of his mixtape titled ‘Lagos To London‘. The new mixtape comes just about a little over a year since the first installment ‘Accra To London‘.

As seen on the tracklist there will be a total of 15 songs on the mixtape. There are many features on the album to look out for like 2Baba, Burna Boy, Simi, King Promise etc.

According to the Banku Music boss the project will drop on Friday 9th November.

Peep the LP tracklist below.