Tekno X 2Kingz – You Can Get It
- 02/11/2018 07:42:00
- 4
- 0
Nigerian talented afrobeat singer & also a lyricist Tekno who is from Triple MG records drops visuals to their new song titled You Can Get it.
Tekno recruits 2Kingz to make You Can Get it more interesting to his fans. You can get it by Tekno & 2Kingz was professionally produced effortlessly by Stunna .
Connect with 2 kingz on social media @2kingzofficial
DOWNLOAD
