Nissi – Over Here

As the talented singer NISSI continues to experiment with different forms of creative expression and evolve, so does her music. Her new single ’Over Here’, is another glimpse into the mind of the budding pop star.

NISSI is a multi talented singer with a unique and classic style of music. Her music fuses a lot of Afro-centric style and colours which she blends with a classic and contemporary vibe.

The journey of discovery has been a long and dedicated one for Nissi, with influences from the likes of John Legend, Common, Jasmine Sullivan , Jessie J, Tracy Chapman, Brandy, Fantasia, Pharrell among others.

NISSI’s music comes with a lot of deep messages about love, life, feelings, attraction, freedom and paying attention to ourselves as human beings placed on earth.

With a unique dance, style, voice texture and music , NISSI’s music is regarded as a world class sound that is set to take centre stage on global platforms.