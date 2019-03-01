Stephanie Ghaida – Biggie Man (Prod By Yung Alpha)
Fast rising International afro pop star “STEPHANIE GHAIDA” releases her debut single of the year titled “BIGGIE MAN” and this masterpiece was produced by undisputed Artist & producer “YUNG ALPHA” who has worked with Top artist like Timaya, Ice prince, Iyanya, etc.
“STEPHANIE GHAIDA” AKA Poizon is under her own Record label which is Libra Music & her style is best describe as Afro Pop.
This beautiful young talented & fortified artist is set & ready to take over the local & international market.
The extremely talented singer shows her loving side on this cool banging Mid-Temp song by narrating the attractive things she finds in a man. “BIGGIE MAN” is set to take over the airwaves and top music charts.
Instagram: @Stephanie_ghaida
Facebook/Twitter: @stephanieghaida
