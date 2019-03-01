Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Stephanie Ghaida – Biggie Man (Prod By Yung Alpha)
Olamide – Buga Small Small (Freestyle)
Lyta x Mayorkun – Hustler’s Anthem

Stephanie Ghaida – Biggie Man (Prod By Yung Alpha)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/03/2019 14:28:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Fast rising International afro pop star  “STEPHANIE GHAIDA” releases her debut single of the year titled “BIGGIE MAN” and  this masterpiece was produced by undisputed Artist & producer “YUNG ALPHA” who has worked with Top  artist like Timaya, Ice prince, Iyanya, etc. 

“STEPHANIE GHAIDA” AKA Poizon is under her own Record label which is Libra Music & her style is best describe as Afro Pop. 

This beautiful young talented & fortified artist is set & ready to take over the local & international market. 

The extremely talented singer shows her loving side on this cool banging Mid-Temp song by narrating the attractive things she finds in a man. “BIGGIE MAN” is set to take over the airwaves and top music charts.

Listen and Enjoy below, don’t forget to share your thought.

Instagram: @Stephanie_ghaida
Facebook/Twitter: @stephanieghaida

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 58 of 58