Lyta x Mayorkun – Hustler’s Anthem



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/03/2019 11:46:00
  • 5
  • 0
YBNL signee, Lyta jumps on Mayorkun’s single “Hustler’s Anthem” to share his own version. While the single has been getting various versions, the raving act decided to jump on the bandwagon. Enjoy below. DOWNLOAD

