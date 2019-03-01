Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Rexxie – Foti Foyin ft. Zlatan x Teni x Naira Marley
Rexxie – Foti Foyin ft. Zlatan x Teni x Naira Marley



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/03/2019 11:25:00
Raving Nigerian record producer, Rexxie, joins forces with budding acts, Zlatan, Teni Makanaki and Naira Marley to unlock a new banger titled “Foti Foyin”. Check on it below and enjoy. DOWNLOAD

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

