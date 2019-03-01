FEBRUARY: Your Top Playlist of the Month

Picture used to illustrate this article was gotten from gotten from Dappered

January was considerably slow in the Nigerian music industry, but it suddenly picked up in February.

In January however, we narrowed down our list to only five (5) songs. This month, we have decided to expand the list to twentyeight (28).

While some of our favourite artists have joined the bandwagon of those who churned out songs this month, we have seen upcoming artists follow suit.

Top on the list of these upcoming artists are Brainee who teamed up with DJ Spinall, Zlatan, and Chinko Ekun to unlock his massive hit single titled “Gbese,” and Jhaystrings who released “No More Issues,” produced by seasoned record producer, DJ Coublon.

While we enjoyed songs from some of our industry giants who never hit below the belt, we received surprise releases from W4 and Cynthian Morgan (Madrina) who were on hiatus.

Below is a list of songs we at Jaguda have decided are our top songs of the month. The arrangement is in no particular order.

THE LIST:

Timaya – Balance

Slimcase – Azaman ft. 2baba, Peruzzi, DJ Neptune & Larry Gaaga

Brainee – Gbese (Remix) feat. Zlatan Ibile, Chinko Ekun & DJ Spinall

Dija – Mr Bob

Jhaysings – No More Games (Prod. By DJCOUBLON)

Odunsi (The Engine) – Tipsy ft. RAYE

Olamide – “Woske” (Prod. By Killertunes)

Niniola – Designer ft. Sarz

Sarz x WurlD – Ego (Nobody Wins)

Blaqbonez – Good Boy Ft. BOJ x Ckay

CDQ x King Promise – Flex (Remix)

D’banj – Baecation ft. 2baba

Victor AD ft Erigga — Why

BankyOnDBeatz – Hello ft. Tomi Thomas & L Marshall

Larry Gaaga – Iworiwo ft. 2Baba

DJ Prince – Piom Piom ft. Olamide & Phyno

Young D & DJ Norie – Play Am ft. Oritse Femi x Burna Boy x Konshens

Zlatan x Damibliz x Juls x Worlasi – Kokosa

Mut4y – 4 Play ft. Shaydee

Mayorkun – Hustler’s Anthem (Challenge)

Davido – Fall (Remix) ft. Busta Rhymes x Prayah

Santi – Sparky (Prod. By Odunsi)

Masterkraft x Phyno x Selebobo – La La La

Dammy Krane x Zlatan x Olamide – Jo

Adekunle Gold – Before You Wake Up

Patoranking – Confirm ft. Davido

Burna Boy – Dangote