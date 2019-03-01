FEBRUARY: Your Top Playlist of the Month
January was considerably slow in the Nigerian music industry, but it suddenly picked up in February.
In January however, we narrowed down our list to only five (5) songs. This month, we have decided to expand the list to twentyeight (28).
While some of our favourite artists have joined the bandwagon of those who churned out songs this month, we have seen upcoming artists follow suit.
Top on the list of these upcoming artists are Brainee who teamed up with DJ Spinall, Zlatan, and Chinko Ekun to unlock his massive hit single titled “Gbese,” and Jhaystrings who released “No More Issues,” produced by seasoned record producer, DJ Coublon.
While we enjoyed songs from some of our industry giants who never hit below the belt, we received surprise releases from W4 and Cynthian Morgan (Madrina) who were on hiatus.
Below is a list of songs we at Jaguda have decided are our top songs of the month. The arrangement is in no particular order.
THE LIST:
Timaya – Balance
Slimcase – Azaman ft. 2baba, Peruzzi, DJ Neptune & Larry Gaaga
Brainee – Gbese (Remix) feat. Zlatan Ibile, Chinko Ekun & DJ Spinall
Dija – Mr Bob
Jhaysings – No More Games (Prod. By DJCOUBLON)
Odunsi (The Engine) – Tipsy ft. RAYE
Olamide – “Woske” (Prod. By Killertunes)
Niniola – Designer ft. Sarz
Sarz x WurlD – Ego (Nobody Wins)
Blaqbonez – Good Boy Ft. BOJ x Ckay
CDQ x King Promise – Flex (Remix)
D’banj – Baecation ft. 2baba
Victor AD ft Erigga — Why
BankyOnDBeatz – Hello ft. Tomi Thomas & L Marshall
Larry Gaaga – Iworiwo ft. 2Baba
DJ Prince – Piom Piom ft. Olamide & Phyno
Young D & DJ Norie – Play Am ft. Oritse Femi x Burna Boy x Konshens
Zlatan x Damibliz x Juls x Worlasi – Kokosa
Mut4y – 4 Play ft. Shaydee
Mayorkun – Hustler’s Anthem (Challenge)
Davido – Fall (Remix) ft. Busta Rhymes x Prayah
Santi – Sparky (Prod. By Odunsi)
Masterkraft x Phyno x Selebobo – La La La
Dammy Krane x Zlatan x Olamide – Jo
Adekunle Gold – Before You Wake Up
Patoranking – Confirm ft. Davido
Burna Boy – Dangote
