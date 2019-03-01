VIDEO: Abdul – Six30 Ft. Davido & Peruzzi
- 12 hours 12 minutes ago
- 4
- 0
Its been a hot minute since music lovers have heard from Abdul, the former Black Tribe singer popularly known for his song with 2face Onyema.
The U.K based artist just dropped a tune featuring DMWs Davido and the vibe machine Peruzzi.
SIX:30 is a melodically pleasing sound with a surprisingly euphonious connection between the three vocalists.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles