Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Abdul – Six30 Ft. Davido & Peruzzi
FEBRUARY: Your Top Playlist of the Month
Dewaan Ft. Yayo – Orimi

VIDEO: Abdul – Six30 Ft. Davido & Peruzzi



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 12 hours 12 minutes ago
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Its been a hot minute since music lovers have heard from Abdul, the former Black Tribe singer popularly known for his song with 2face Onyema. 

The U.K based artist just dropped a tune featuring DMWs Davido and the vibe machine Peruzzi. 

SIX:30 is a melodically pleasing sound with a surprisingly euphonious connection between the three vocalists.

[embedded content]

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 72 of 72