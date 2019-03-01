Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Dewaan Ft. Yayo – Orimi
Dewaan Ft. Yayo – Orimi
Dewaan first song of the year is described as a masterpiece titled “Orimi“ featuring Abuja finest YAYO
Orimi is a motivational & prayer point song which ought to be on everyone playlist, blended with a dance beat that will make anyone want to play the track on repeat.
twitter/Instagram @officialdewaan.
