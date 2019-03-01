Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Mixtape: Apex Village – Welcome To The Ville

The first official musical body of work by Abuja & London based art collective Apex Village. Home to stellar acts PsychoYP, Zilla Oaks, Ayüü, Kuddi is Dead, Marv OTM, AarTheUnruly and Pablo Herbs, the AV group, make their official introduction to the music scene and prove that they are at the top of their game by dishing prime content that sets them apart from their new age music counterparts.

Welcome To The Ville is an 8-track EP which kicks off to a heavy start with Track 1 (W.T.T.V) providing a culinary arrangement of instruments that leave any listener wanting more from the collective. The track possesses groovy bass and guitar placements alongside prominent kicks that keep you bouncing your head to the beat throughout while enjoying the flow and switch up of each act’s delivery. The Welcome To The Ville EP credits 11 notable producers with distinct production styles in Nigerian hip-hop and follows through by maintaining impressive musicality that makes the AV gang undoubtedly the sensation of the hip-hop scene in Nigeria. PsychoYP, Zilla Oaks, Ayüü, Kuddi is Dead, Marv OTM, AarTheUnruly and Pablo Herbs each bring a different level of sauce on their lyrical delivery and musical style all wrapped up in a bundle of trap opulence that makes you want to be a part of their team and lifestyle.

Apex Village is also not just a musical collective, it is a collection of some of the best creatives in Nigeria. Each member of Apex Village possesses a notable skill like singing, rapping, writing, production, creative direction, photography, videography, etc. With in-house photographers Joey Oputa, The 1926, Ikosilee; art directors FallOfMichael & Bidemi; content developer, PR and A&R thrillMax, they make the official declaration of their untouchable status through the Welcome To The Ville EP.

Instagram/Twitter: @ApexVillage

