‘I Paid N26m Fine To Extend My O2 Arena Concert’ – Davido

Music star Davido gives the unknown details behind the success of his London O2 Arena Concert.

The ‘Assurance‘ singer had on 27th of January, 2019 sold out the 20,000 capacity music venue in London. However, the show was extended beyond the allotted time frame to allow more fans who bought tickets to attend.

Davido revealed this while on his US radio press tour on Hot 97 FM with Oldman Ebro. He said fans turned up late for his show and as at 8 PM when he was supposed to perform the hall was not filled to capacity. He then had to make an extension in time which cost him a £55,000 fine, roughly N26 million.

The DMW boss has been promoting his hit single ‘Fall’ in America which has obviously caught the interest of American music lovers. He was also recently nominated for ‘Favorite Global Music Star’ in the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2019.