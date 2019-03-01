YouTube Restores Tiwa Savage’s ‘One’ Music Video After Takedown

Popular video sharing platform YouTube has restored Tiwa Savage‘s ‘One‘ music video after an initial takedown.

After about a month and few days, YouTube has put back the controversial ‘One’ music video by Tiwa Savage. In January, precisely on the 23rd, a copyright claim on the song caused the video sharing platform to yank the tune off its archives.

However, after what would be an unfounded copyright claim the song has been brought back. Danny Young had pushed for the song to be taken down by YouTube after he filed a copyright claim. Following proper investigations the copyright claim has been trashed and the song in question restored.

Currently, the song has amassed over 1.5 million views so far.

Watch the music video below.