Danny Young Slams Tiwa Savage With N200 Million Lawsuit

The ongoing copyright claim between Danny Young and Tiwa Savage is not ending anytime soon. Before the new lawsuit, the Mavin Records first lady was called out by Danny Young for intellectual property theft.

The song that gave rise to the copyright claim was ‘One’ by Tiwa Savage which the plaintiff accused the former of lifting off his lyrics and melody without appropriate permission.

After a while, Danny Young was able to get YouTube to take down Tiwa’s music video for some few week before it was restored.

In a new development, the ‘Oju Ti Won’ crooner has filed a lawsuit of N200 million in damages on the Tiwa Savage. The lawsuit was filed at a Federal High Court in Lagos. The lawsuit also includes Mavin Records as defendant.

The court documents was shared on Instagram by the plaintiff on his Instagram page as see below.