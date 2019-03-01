ABZ – Rolling Dollar FT. Martin Feelz & Ladimeji
- 53 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Rolling Dollar by DNA Music frontline Act Abdulsalam Tosin popularly known as “ABZ” is a mid-tempo fusion of the pop and dancehall genres. The song features two Nigerian Music sensations, Martin Feelz & Ladimeji. It starts off with a heavy bass synth, before transcending into a mix of dancehall with an interplay of Pop.
Your playlist is incomplete without this song on it. Surely, this song will always remain a hit!
Listen & Download “Rolling Dollar” Produced by 007, M&M By Marqaimixx
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles