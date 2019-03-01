Home | Showtime | Celebrities | ABZ – Rolling Dollar FT. Martin Feelz & Ladimeji
ABZ – Rolling Dollar FT. Martin Feelz & Ladimeji



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 53 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Rolling Dollar by DNA Music frontline Act Abdulsalam Tosin popularly known as “ABZ” is a mid-tempo fusion of the pop and dancehall genres. The song features two Nigerian Music sensations, Martin Feelz & Ladimeji. It starts off with a heavy bass synth, before transcending into a mix of dancehall with an interplay of Pop.

Your playlist is incomplete without this song on it. Surely, this song will always remain a hit!

Listen & Download “Rolling Dollar” Produced by 007, M&M By Marqaimixx

