Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Junior Boy – One Transaction
ABZ – Rolling Dollar FT. Martin Feelz & Ladimeji
VIDEO: Banks Music ft. Reekado Banks & DJ Yung – Yawa

Junior Boy – One Transaction



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Junior Boy Is up with his new year opener ONE TRANSACTION. The Obimzy Records star Boy  have got his fans waiting for a new hit.

Not to say too much let’s click the download button and enjoy ONE TRANSACTION.. song was produced by Rexxie.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 80 of 80